The Russian army is trying to storm the border in Sumy region in small groups, no armored vehicles are observed - Demchenko

The enemy continues to shell Ukraine within the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions - in this direction, the enemy is actively using aviation in order to launch strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and hits settlements, confirming its status as a terrorist country. Enemy troops are trying to storm our border in small groups. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, the border with Russia within the Sumy region is about 550 km, and the enemy's tactics continue only on a small section.

Attempts are observed to use small assault groups that try to cross our border, where they actually die on the territory of Ukraine in dozens killed and dozens wounded, and this refers only to the sections where the border guards hold the defense. Armored vehicles that would move to our border are not noted. The Russian army uses motorcycles, ATVs to cross the Ukrainian border faster and deeper. This equipment is destroyed, and recently there have been fewer such attempts - Demchenko noted.

According to him, the enemy actually does not have such forces to achieve the goals that he sets for his soldiers and units.

Earlier

It was reported that in the Sumy region, the enemy breaks through the defense of the Armed Forces and expands the bridgehead, the advance of the Russian army has intensified in the Kharkiv region, and the use of KABs and air-launched missiles has increased in the Chernihiv region.