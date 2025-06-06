The Russian army is trying to storm the border in Sumy region in small groups, no armored vehicles are observed - Demchenko

$41.470.01
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4504 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58729 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113461 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 84043 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84167 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83160 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64388 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91628 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64868 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50595 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 35583 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 7212 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 42899 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 17444 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

03:29 AM • 10530 views
Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 67755 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 154132 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 162284 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 220239 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 261077 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 110924 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 75923 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 119561 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 344315 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 185261 views
The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The Russian army is trying to storm the border in Sumy region in small groups, no armored vehicles are observed - Demchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Russian troops are trying to storm the border in small groups, but are suffering heavy losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying enemy equipment, and there have been fewer such attempts recently.

The Russian army is trying to storm the border in Sumy region in small groups, no armored vehicles are observed - Demchenko

The enemy continues to shell Ukraine within the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions - in this direction, the enemy is actively using aviation in order to launch strikes on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and hits settlements, confirming its status as a terrorist country. Enemy troops are trying to storm our border in small groups. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the telethon, reports UNN.

According to him, the border with Russia within the Sumy region is about 550 km, and the enemy's tactics continue only on a small section.

Attempts are observed to use small assault groups that try to cross our border, where they actually die on the territory of Ukraine in dozens killed and dozens wounded, and this refers only to the sections where the border guards hold the defense. Armored vehicles that would move to our border are not noted. The Russian army uses motorcycles, ATVs to cross the Ukrainian border faster and deeper. This equipment is destroyed, and recently there have been fewer such attempts

- Demchenko noted.

According to him, the enemy actually does not have such forces to achieve the goals that he sets for his soldiers and units.

Earlier

It was reported that in the Sumy region, the enemy breaks through the defense of the Armed Forces and expands the bridgehead, the advance of the Russian army has intensified in the Kharkiv region, and the use of KABs and air-launched missiles has increased in the Chernihiv region.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
