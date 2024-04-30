The Russian army attacked Sumy region overnight with mortars, artillery, MLRS and a drone: 13 explosions

Russian troops attacked 5 communities in Sumy region at night and in the morning with mortars, MLRS, artillery and UAVs, and dropped two mines, causing 13 explosions, the Sumy RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired five times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 13 explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

Reportedly, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, and Krasnopil communities were shelled:

Myropilska community: the enemy was shooting from mortars (4 explosions).

Bilopilska community: shelling with MLRS (4 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: a UAV dropped a VOG type munition (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska community: The enemy dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community.

