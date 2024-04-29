Sumy region: school in Yampil community destroyed by Russian attack, no casualties

Russians shelled a village in Sumy region with bombs. They hit the building of a local school. This was reported by the Sumy RMA , UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians attacked one of the villages of the Yampil community. Two KABs were fired at the village.

According to the RMA, the shelling destroyed a local school. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

We emphasize once again the need to comply with the Air Alert. The enemy is insidious: they attack schools, kindergartens, and other civilian infrastructure. - RMA reminded.

