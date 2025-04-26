The Russian army attacked Donetsk region: three people died, another eight were injured

The occupiers attacked Donetsk region today. As a result of the strikes, three people were killed and eight were wounded, an investigation has been launched. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Today, the occupiers dropped 3 air bombs on Kostiantynivka. The weapons hit the private sector. A 41-year-old civilian sustained injuries incompatible with life. A woman and a 50-year-old local resident received mine-explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds, a rib fracture and lacerations.

The Prosecutor General's Office also added that the Russians launched a second strike on the same locality in less than an hour.

Later, the settlement was again under the target of the aggressor state's troops. A 45-year-old town resident died. In addition, three civilians were injured.

At the same time, the Russians attacked the Pokrovsky district, striking near the village of Novoekonomichne. As a result of the shelling, a 55-year-old man died. Also, the driver of a car and two passengers were injured. The victims were provided with medical assistance.

...pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutors said.

