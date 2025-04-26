The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction: details of the fighting on April 25

Over the past day, April 25, 156 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 08:00, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 156 combat engagements were recorded on the front line over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 117 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 212 KABs. In addition, it carried out 6010 shellings, including 104 from rocket launcher systems, and used 3363 kamikaze drones to destroy them - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Prohody, Ugroidy, Mykhailivka, Myropilske, Velykyi Prikil, Mykhailivske of Sumy region; Mala Vovcha of Kharkiv region; Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Hulyaypole of Zaporizhia region; Kozatske, Antonivka of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two UAV control points, four artillery systems, one ammunition depot and four more enemy control points.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault operations in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. He tried to break into our defense in the direction of Ridkodub, Druzhlyubivka, Glushchenkove, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novoegorivka, Kolodyaziv, Novyi, Torsky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat clashes were recorded yesterday in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Markovo and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Romanivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Vesele, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried four times to move forward in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy had one futile attempt to move forward.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv and Gulyaypil directions.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the invaders in the Kursk direction. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 28 air strikes, dropping 37 KABs in the process, and carried out 370 shellings, of which 9 were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the invaders.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,110 Russian soldiers and destroyed 70 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, more than 155,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

Russian forces advanced near Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState maps