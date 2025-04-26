The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction: details of the fighting on April 25

$41.690.00
47.420.13
ukenru
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive
04:00 AM • 11835 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 19541 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 26009 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 36218 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 46202 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55682 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 38414 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40135 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86498 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 59063 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
4m/s
68%
748 mm
Popular news

The Kremlin is liquidating nine mines in the occupied Donbas under the pretext of "unprofitability"

April 25, 09:49 PM • 8914 views

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

April 25, 10:19 PM • 10481 views

Counterfeit for 3.6 million: a large-scale scheme of illegal trafficking of excisable goods was exposed in Sumy region

April 25, 11:10 PM • 9812 views

The farewell ceremony for Pope Francis has ended in the Vatican: the coffin with the pontiff's body has been closed

April 26, 12:50 AM • 6450 views

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

03:26 AM • 11085 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

04:00 AM • 11835 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 55682 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 86498 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 138330 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 301939 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 15384 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 52926 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 44601 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 51333 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 82108 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction: details of the fighting on April 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

During the day, 156 combat clashes took place at the front. The hottest spot remains the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 assaults in the Pokrovsk direction: details of the fighting on April 25

Over the past day, April 25, 156 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 enemy assaults. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 08:00, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 156 combat engagements were recorded on the front line over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 117 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 212 KABs. In addition, it carried out 6010 shellings, including 104 from rocket launcher systems, and used 3363 kamikaze drones to destroy them

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Prohody, Ugroidy, Mykhailivka, Myropilske, Velykyi Prikil, Mykhailivske of Sumy region; Mala Vovcha of Kharkiv region; Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Novopil of Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Hulyaypole of Zaporizhia region; Kozatske, Antonivka of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two UAV control points, four artillery systems, one ammunition depot and four more enemy control points.

Situation by directions

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault operations in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times. He tried to break into our defense in the direction of Ridkodub, Druzhlyubivka, Glushchenkove, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novoegorivka, Kolodyaziv, Novyi, Torsky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped five offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Grigorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat clashes were recorded yesterday in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Markovo and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbinivka, Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Malinivka, Romanivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Vesele, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole and Odradne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried four times to move forward in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy had one futile attempt to move forward.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv and Gulyaypil directions.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the invaders in the Kursk direction. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 28 air strikes, dropping 37 KABs in the process, and carried out 370 shellings, of which 9 were from MLRS. Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault actions of the invaders.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,110 Russian soldiers and destroyed 70 artillery systems. Since the beginning of the year, more than 155,000 occupiers have been destroyed.

Russian forces advanced near Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState maps25.04.25, 22:17 • 3586 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,638.30
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,803.07