In the evening of April 25, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Friday, April 25, at 20:42, the DeepState project published information about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Russian army had advanced in the Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Andriivka," the message reads.

As a reminder, Russian troops occupied the village of Kalynove in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, and also advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka in the Pokrovske direction.

There have been 116 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, the hottest directions being Pokrovsk and Kursk