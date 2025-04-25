Russian forces advanced near Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState maps
Kyiv • UNN
According to data from the DeepState monitoring project, on April 25, the Russian army made advances in the Donetsk region, particularly near the settlement of Andriivka. The situation at the front remains tense.
In the evening of April 25, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.
Details
On Friday, April 25, at 20:42, the DeepState project published information about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Analysts noted that the Russian army had advanced in the Donetsk region.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Andriivka," the message reads.
As a reminder, Russian troops occupied the village of Kalynove in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, and also advanced near Berezivka and Tarasivka in the Pokrovske direction.
