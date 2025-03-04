The Russian actor Okhlobystin has been notified of suspicion of war propaganda.
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine has announced a suspicion against Russian actor Ohlobystin for war propaganda and calls for the murder of Ukrainians. The suspicion includes three articles of the Criminal Code following his speech at a rally in Moscow in 2022.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered evidence and has notified Russian actor and propagandist Ivan Okhlobystin of suspicion in absentia. In 2022, he called for the killing of Ukrainians from the stage in the center of Moscow. This was reported by the SBU, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
In September 2022, Okhlobystin was the headliner of a concert-rally in Red Square in Moscow, which took place to mark the "annexation" of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.
From the stage, Okhlobystin called for the continuation of Russia's armed aggression, the killing of Ukrainians, and the seizure of new regions. Additionally, the SBU documented other speeches by the propagandist, where he advocated for the spread of the Kremlin regime across all of Ukraine.
The SBU noted that the Kremlin regularly awards the actor with various honors for his public support of "Russism," including war crimes.
A linguistic examination confirmed the facts of the subversive activities of the perpetrator in favor of the aggressor country.
Investigators of the Security Service have notified Okhlobystin of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Article 436 (propaganda of war); Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).
Since the individual is located in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to hold him accountable.
Reminder
In 2024, 116 individuals and legal entities from Russia were included in the 14th package of EU sanctions. In addition to Russian officials and military personnel involved in the aggression against Ukraine, Okhlobystin was also listed.
In 2023, Okhlobystin came under fire while in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. A bullet hit his bulletproof vest.