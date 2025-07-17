Profile Committee supported Svyrydenko's appointment as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning supported the President's submission to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksandr Kachura on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Just now, the Committee on State Building supported the President's submission to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine. - wrote Kachura.

He added that today the Rada will consider all personnel issues at its meeting.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. With this, the parliament automatically dismissed the entire Cabinet of Ministers. Today, parliamentarians plan to start filling positions in the government.