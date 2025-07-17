$41.810.01
Profile Committee supported Svyrydenko's appointment as Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2826 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power Organization supported the President's submission regarding the appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. The Rada is expected to consider all personnel issues at today's meeting.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Building, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning supported the President's submission to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksandr Kachura on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Just now, the Committee on State Building supported the President's submission to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

- wrote Kachura.

He added that today the Rada will consider all personnel issues at its meeting.

Submission for Svyrydenko's appointment as new Prime Minister submitted to Rada17.07.25, 09:46 • 4036 views

Addition

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. With this, the parliament automatically dismissed the entire Cabinet of Ministers. Today, parliamentarians plan to start filling positions in the government.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

