The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada wants clarification of some issues from the Ministry of Defense regarding the new draft law on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to start considering the mobilization bill next week. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense are to be invited to the meeting to clarify issues, including the idea of sending out summonses through the conscript's electronic office, mobilization of people who care for the disabled, etc. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

We have plans to consider this draft law (mobilization law - ed.) next week. We plan to invite the Ministry of Defense, who are the authors of the draft law, to the committee meeting, because there are questions even to this version - Chernev said.

He stressed that the committee has questions about mobilizing people who care for people with disabilities.

"Some things were removed from the previous version. We have provided a list of suggestions that we believe are acceptable and unacceptable in the opinion of the committee. We thank you for listening to the idea that there is no need to mobilize people with disabilities of the third group, but we removed, for example, the paragraph about those who care for people with disabilities. There are many requests from such people now," the MP added.

Chernev also emphasized that the updated version of the draft law removed subpoenas via e-mail, but added the possibility of receiving subpoenas through an electronic cabinet.

"We want to hear from the Ministry of Defense how it will look like technically. Because not everyone has access to the Internet and smartphones. That is, what it will look like in practice," the MP said.

In addition, the committee wants to hear an answer to the question of whether it is necessary to introduce compulsion for those who have traveled abroad.

"They want to hear the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, firstly, whether our consular departments will cope with such tasks. Secondly, whether it will really produce any results, whether people will return or whether we will lose them forever," the committee member said.

In addition, the deputy emphasized that the committee would not need much time to review the document, as the committee had already familiarized itself with the first version.

"I hope that in one or two meetings we will pass this issue, and then we will decide what to recommend to the session hall: either to adopt it in the first decision or, perhaps, if there are alternative versions, to finalize it in the committee, make a committee draft law and then submit it to the session hall," Chernev summarized.

The government has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization, which, among other things, introduces changes to the draft age, military training, and conscription.