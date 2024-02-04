The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada wants clarification of some issues from the Ministry of Defense regarding the new draft law on mobilization

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102003 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128795 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129917 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171413 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169322 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275616 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177840 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101635 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85828 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82471 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94795 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35395 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244311 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229528 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240872 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3759 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128780 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120156 views
Actual
The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada wants clarification of some issues from the Ministry of Defense regarding the new draft law on mobilization

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada wants clarification of some issues from the Ministry of Defense regarding the new draft law on mobilization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102262 views

The parliamentary committee wants to invite representatives of the Ministry of Defense to its meeting next week to clarify issues regarding the new draft law on mobilization, including the receipt of summonses through the electronic cabinet.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence plans to start considering the mobilization bill next week. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense are to be invited to the meeting to clarify issues, including the idea of sending out summonses through the conscript's electronic office, mobilization of people who care for the disabled, etc. This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yegor Chernev during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

We have plans to consider this draft law (mobilization law - ed.) next week. We plan to invite the Ministry of Defense, who are the authors of the draft law, to the committee meeting, because there are questions even to this version

- Chernev said.

He stressed that the committee has questions about mobilizing people who care for people with disabilities. 

"Some things were removed from the previous version. We have provided a list of suggestions that we believe are acceptable and unacceptable in the opinion of the committee. We thank you for listening to the idea that there is no need to mobilize people with disabilities of the third group, but we removed, for example, the paragraph about those who care for people with disabilities. There are many requests from such people now," the MP added.

Chernev also emphasized that the updated version of the draft law removed subpoenas via e-mail, but added the possibility of receiving subpoenas through an electronic cabinet.

"We want to hear from the Ministry of Defense how it will look like technically. Because not everyone has access to the Internet and smartphones. That is, what it will look like in practice," the MP said.

In addition, the committee wants to hear an answer to the question of whether it is necessary to introduce compulsion for those who have traveled abroad.

"They want to hear the position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, firstly, whether our consular departments will cope with such tasks. Secondly, whether it will really produce any results, whether people will return or whether we will lose them forever," the committee member said.

In addition, the deputy emphasized that the committee would not need much time to review the document, as the committee had already familiarized itself with the first version.

"I hope that in one or two meetings we will pass this issue, and then we will decide what to recommend to the session hall: either to adopt it in the first decision or, perhaps, if there are alternative versions, to finalize it in the committee, make a committee draft law and then submit it to the session hall," Chernev summarized.

Recall

The government has submitted an updated draft law on mobilization, which, among other things, introduces changes to the draft age, military training, and conscription.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising