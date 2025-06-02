The Rada is proposing to expand the reservation mechanism for defense industry workers - draft law

The arms and defense equipment industry is in dire need of specialists due to staff shortages. To solve this problem, the Verkhovna Rada is proposing to expand the reservation mechanism for defense industry employees. The corresponding draft law № 13335 was sent to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the document.

The draft law envisages amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" by adding a new norm to the text.

Critically important enterprises of the defense industry sector are granted the right to conclude employment contracts with specialists who do not have a military registration document, have it improperly оформленим, are not registered for military service or have not updated their personal data in the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

It is also stipulated that the probationary period for newly hired employees of such enterprises may not exceed 45 calendar days.

Military conscripts of enterprises, institutions and organizations in the field of defense industry complex are subject to reservation, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly оформлений, or/and he is not registered for military service, or/and he has not clarified personal data, or/and he is wanted (except for cases of violation of Article 336 and Article 337 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the draft law says.

If, during the probationary period, the employee does not settle his military registration status in accordance with the current legislation, the employer will have grounds for his dismissal.

According to the explanatory note, the production of Ukrainian weapons is impossible without the involvement of a wide range of specialists working in enterprises, institutions and organizations engaged in the development, production, repair, modernization and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition and components for them.

During the reservation procedure, labor collectives face difficulties: conscripted employees receive summonses even before the official reservation - at the stage of reconciliation of military registration data or in the period between the recognition of the enterprise as critical for the defense industry complex and the actual decision on reservation.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts for the period of mobilization. In particular, changes were introduced to the criteria for booking persons involved in the protection of fuel and energy facilities.