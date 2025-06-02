$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32084 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:01 AM • 86362 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 111820 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174470 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196766 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 115523 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250853 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182369 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123675 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Rada is proposing to expand the reservation mechanism for defense industry workers - draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

The Rada is proposing to expand the reservation for defense industry workers, allowing contracts with specialists without a military ID. The employee must settle military registration within 45 days.

The Rada is proposing to expand the reservation mechanism for defense industry workers - draft law

The arms and defense equipment industry is in dire need of specialists due to staff shortages. To solve this problem, the Verkhovna Rada is proposing to expand the reservation mechanism for defense industry employees. The corresponding draft law № 13335 was sent to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the document.

Details

The draft law envisages amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" by adding a new norm to the text.

Critically important enterprises of the defense industry sector are granted the right to conclude employment contracts with specialists who do not have a military registration document, have it improperly оформленим, are not registered for military service or have not updated their personal data in the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

It is also stipulated that the probationary period for newly hired employees of such enterprises may not exceed 45 calendar days.

Military conscripts of enterprises, institutions and organizations in the field of defense industry complex are subject to reservation, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly оформлений, or/and he is not registered for military service, or/and he has not clarified personal data, or/and he is wanted (except for cases of violation of Article 336 and Article 337 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the draft law says.

Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works28.05.25, 17:27 • 2818 views

If, during the probationary period, the employee does not settle his military registration status in accordance with the current legislation, the employer will have grounds for his dismissal.

Addition

According to the explanatory note, the production of Ukrainian weapons is impossible without the involvement of a wide range of specialists working in enterprises, institutions and organizations engaged in the development, production, repair, modernization and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition and components for them.

Shmyhal on the risk of mobilizing teachers and lecturers in the summer: everything will be fine 16.05.25, 12:21 • 10311 views

During the reservation procedure, labor collectives face difficulties: conscripted employees receive summonses even before the official reservation - at the stage of reconciliation of military registration data or in the period between the recognition of the enterprise as critical for the defense industry complex and the actual decision on reservation.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the Procedure for booking conscripts for the period of mobilization. In particular, changes were introduced to the criteria for booking persons involved in the protection of fuel and energy facilities.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
