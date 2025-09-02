$41.370.05
The Rada is preparing to resume broadcasting of sessions: the ban may be lifted as early as tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee recommended adopting a draft resolution on resuming broadcasts of parliamentary sessions. The vote may take place on September 3, lifting the 2022 ban.

The Rada is preparing to resume broadcasting of sessions: the ban may be lifted as early as tomorrow

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Rules, Deputy Ethics, and Organization of Work recommended that MPs adopt a draft resolution providing for the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts. The vote could take place as early as tomorrow, September 3. This is reported by UNN with reference to the committee's conclusion.

Details

As noted in the conclusion, the committee recommended that the Rada consider the draft resolution on the resumption of parliamentary session broadcasts, taking into account the editorial clarifications of the Committee, and adopt it in its entirety.

Addition

On August 29, people's deputies submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to resume broadcasting of parliamentary sessions.

In September 2022, the parliament adopted Resolution No. 7739, which prohibited broadcasting its sessions during the period of martial law in Ukraine.

According to the draft resolution, it is planned to resume broadcasting of parliamentary sessions, and also to instruct the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus to ensure the organization and conduct of official speeches and statements by the Rada leadership in the administrative building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Kyiv, Hrushevskoho St., 5), and if such provision is impossible (if necessary) - in one of the administrative buildings that are part of the property complex of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, outside the security posts established for the protection and defense of the territory adjacent to the specified administrative building.

It is also proposed to exclude the norm according to which all those present at the plenary session on the day after the break should not disseminate information regarding its beginning, course, and decisions made at such a session earlier than one hour after the announcement of the break in the ongoing plenary session.

As reported by People's Deputy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, there are chances that the vote on the draft resolution will take place tomorrow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Kyiv