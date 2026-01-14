The Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026. 333 people's deputies voted for this decision.
The Verkhovna Rada approved the President's Decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine (reg. No. 14366)
333 MPs voted in favor.
According to the document, martial law is extended from February 3, 2026, for a period of 90 days. That is, it will be in effect until May 4, 2026.