The Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 3028 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 6424 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 8480 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 11818 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 37701 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36973 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33281 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34462 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53973 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28774 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.5m/s
79%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 22675 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 12924 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 17818 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 11825 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 5532 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 17819 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 37701 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53972 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 45225 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77684 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19454 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54361 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47479 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52351 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53814 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

The Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026. 333 people's deputies voted for this decision.

The Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days

The Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada approved the President's Decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine (reg. No. 14366) 

- reported the Verkhovna Rada.

333 MPs voted in favor.

According to the document, martial law is extended from February 3, 2026, for a period of 90 days. That is, it will be in effect until May 4, 2026.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine