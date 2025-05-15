The Parliament approved in the first reading amendments to the law "On Mandatory State Social Insurance"

$41.540.04
Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin
10:49 AM • 44 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 538 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 11140 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

06:00 AM • 36350 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 114646 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 119959 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223751 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 100916 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 70194 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175606 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Popular news

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

May 15, 02:04 AM • 51915 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

May 15, 02:38 AM • 112822 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

May 15, 03:36 AM • 50234 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 104657 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 68464 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 108692 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 175392 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 223767 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 175615 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 191558 views
UNN Lite

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

07:51 AM • 18661 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 69208 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 56528 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 77890 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 87591 views
The Parliament approved in the first reading amendments to the law "On Mandatory State Social Insurance"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

The Parliament passed in the first reading amendments to the law on social insurance. The bill concerns the improvement of the procedure for issuing, extending, and controlling sick leaves.

The Parliament approved in the first reading amendments to the law "On Mandatory State Social Insurance"

On Thursday, May 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law № 13062 on amendments to the Law "On Compulsory State Social Insurance", which provide for improving the procedure for issuing, extending and controlling the validity of issuing sick leave certificates. 247 MPs voted for this, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada session.

Details

The initiators of the draft law are a group of people's deputies, including Davyd Arakhamia, Halyna Tretyakova, Mykhailo Radutskyi and others.

The draft law provides for changes in terms of regulating the issue of sick leave certificates, their verification and the return of insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing sick leave certificates.

In addition, it is stipulated that only authorized doctors have the right to check medical reports on temporary disability. In other words, doctors of appropriate qualifications and work experience.

This draft law also introduces changes to the process of returning insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing a sick leave certificate.

Additions

The Pension Fund of Ukraine reported that employers have the right to contact the PFU to verify the validity of a sick leave issued to an employee if there are doubts about the correctness of issuing or extending the sick leave.

According to Ukrainian legislation, the basis for granting temporary disability benefits, pregnancy and childbirth benefits is a sick leave certificate formed on the basis of a medical report on temporary disability or a document certifying the fact of adoption of a child, establishing guardianship over a child.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Mykhailo Radutskyi
David Arakhamia
Verkhovna Rada
