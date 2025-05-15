The Parliament approved in the first reading amendments to the law "On Mandatory State Social Insurance"

On Thursday, May 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law № 13062 on amendments to the Law "On Compulsory State Social Insurance", which provide for improving the procedure for issuing, extending and controlling the validity of issuing sick leave certificates. 247 MPs voted for this, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada session.

Details

The initiators of the draft law are a group of people's deputies, including Davyd Arakhamia, Halyna Tretyakova, Mykhailo Radutskyi and others.

The draft law provides for changes in terms of regulating the issue of sick leave certificates, their verification and the return of insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing sick leave certificates.

In addition, it is stipulated that only authorized doctors have the right to check medical reports on temporary disability. In other words, doctors of appropriate qualifications and work experience.

This draft law also introduces changes to the process of returning insurance payments in case of establishing the invalidity of issuing a sick leave certificate.

Additions

The Pension Fund of Ukraine reported that employers have the right to contact the PFU to verify the validity of a sick leave issued to an employee if there are doubts about the correctness of issuing or extending the sick leave.

According to Ukrainian legislation, the basis for granting temporary disability benefits, pregnancy and childbirth benefits is a sick leave certificate formed on the basis of a medical report on temporary disability or a document certifying the fact of adoption of a child, establishing guardianship over a child.