The Rada adopted a law on the protection of deported and forcibly displaced children: what has changed

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the second reading a draft law concerning the protection of the rights of deported and forcibly displaced children. People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko reported this in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The Rada adopted in the second reading a draft law on the protection of the rights of deported and forcibly displaced children - writes Honcharenko.

According to the MP's post, 270 MPs voted "for".

Honcharenko emphasized that the current legislation still lacks the concepts of "deported child" and "forcibly displaced child".

So, according to the MP, the following is changing:

a clear legal definition of deported and displaced children is introduced;

the government undertakes to develop a mechanism for the return, reintegration and adaptation of such children;

a basis is formed for further actions and international pressure on the aggressor state.

Addition

According to the explanatory note to the document, the purpose and task of the draft law is to introduce a legal definition of deported, forcibly displaced children, the legal grounds for adopting the procedure for returning such children to the territory of Ukraine, where state authorities exercise their powers, their reintegration and adaptation.

Recall

On November 21, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 9495 on the protection of the rights of deported children in the first reading. 248 deputies voted "for".