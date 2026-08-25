The prosecutor is asking for Sense Bank head Oleksii Stupak to be remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 150 million

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is asking the High Anti-Corruption Court to remand the chair of the board of the state-owned Sense Bank, Oleksii Stupak, in custody with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 150 million, UNN reports.

Details

In view of the foregoing, I ask that the NABU detective's motion be granted in full and that the suspect, Oleksii Stupak, be remanded in custody with the alternative of bail set at UAH 150 million - the prosecutor said.

During the hearing, the prosecutor said that Stupak lives in a house on the territory of a gardening association, and that the value of the land plot is estimated at USD 500,000.

It is not his plot, but obviously the cost of renting such a plot requires significant expenses - the prosecutor added.

Also, according to the prosecutor, Stupak owns two apartments with an estimated value of UAH 28 million, has a land plot worth more than UAH 268,000, two parking spaces, and four cars with a total value of UAH 5 million, including a 2022 Maserati.

In addition, the prosecutor said that Stupak had received UAH 103 million in salary since 2021. According to the prosecution, his assets exceed UAH 150 million, so a lower bail amount would not have been a sufficient safeguard.

Additionally

As reported by NABU and SAPO, a criminal organization operating under the leadership of a current and a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, with the participation of senior officials from the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals, was exposed.

SAPO stated that, according to the investigation, the purpose of creating and operating the criminal organization was to seize real estate and other assets of legal entities by means of unauthorized interference in the operation of the information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, forgery of court decisions, title documents, and other means.

The day before, a prosecutor at the court hearing of another person involved in the case said that, according to the investigation, Iryna Mudra, then Deputy Head of the Office of the President, was involved in the case.

Reminder

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, Chair of the Supervisory Board of JSC Sense Bank, from exercising his powers for a period of six months.