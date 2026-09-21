The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that Kravchenko had submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutor’s office

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 18193 views
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
04:38 PM • 20947 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer
03:35 PM • 15690 views
Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declaredVideo
02:49 PM • 24889 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo
01:47 PM • 16810 views
Trump said that Russia had lost diesel capacity because of the war and called on it to end the war - Zelenskyy responded
01:43 PM • 19161 views
"A very bad sign" - Honcharenko said that he found a "listening device" in his carVideo
September 21, 12:51 PM • 29028 views
Nations League: Hungary–Ukraine — the national team's tournament openerPhotoVideo
September 21, 10:40 AM • 23232 views
Oil prices fell to an 11-day low — what contributed
September 21, 08:00 AM • 34963 views
Proceedings have begun at the HACC in the case of former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC KrupaPhoto
September 21, 05:18 AM • 36667 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 172 drones from various directions — how many were destroyed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4m/s
94%
743mm
Popular news
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 30489 views
The ESBU declares that transparency and integrity matter to business: aircraft leasing could become a test for the BureauSeptember 21, 12:47 PM • 13484 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 22229 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 23909 views
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 10223 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
05:04 PM • 18196 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answer04:38 PM • 20948 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideo02:49 PM • 24893 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 24042 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 22358 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
“My ex-husband is a professional con artist”: blogger Skalnytska reveals shocking truth about her divorceVideo03:07 PM • 10335 views
From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in ParisPhotoSeptember 21, 09:56 AM • 30600 views
Ed Sheeran broke down in tears on stage and apologized after the scandal involving MacklemoreSeptember 21, 01:05 AM • 54654 views
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she and Chris Martin managed to remain a family after their divorcePhotoSeptember 21, 12:06 AM • 54662 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a rare joint appearance at Mahomes' partySeptember 20, 11:06 PM • 57202 views
Actual
Fox News
Social network
Truth Social
Financial Times
Technology

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that Kravchenko had submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutor’s office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

Former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutor’s offices. The acting head of the PGO signed the order for his dismissal.

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that Kravchenko had submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutor’s office

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutorial authorities. This was reported to UNN by Maryana Haiovska, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to Haiovska, Ruslan Kravchenko did not assume his official duties as a prosecutor of the OPG after his secondment ended.

She clarified that Kravchenko submitted the resignation letter on his own initiative.

The acting head of the Prosecutor General's Office (Anton Kovalskyi — ed.) signed the order dismissing Kravchenko 

— Haiovska concluded.

We remind you

On September 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the post of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked Parliament to support the dismissal without delay. 

That same day, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 905/2026 on removing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General. 

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately resigned from the post of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

Kravchenko also reported that he was on a foreign assignment and planned to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

On September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, which had been submitted the previous day by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That same day, the Head of State signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine