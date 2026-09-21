The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that Kravchenko had submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutor’s office

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko submitted a resignation letter from the prosecutorial authorities. This was reported to UNN by Maryana Haiovska, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to Haiovska, Ruslan Kravchenko did not assume his official duties as a prosecutor of the OPG after his secondment ended.

She clarified that Kravchenko submitted the resignation letter on his own initiative.

The acting head of the Prosecutor General's Office (Anton Kovalskyi — ed.) signed the order dismissing Kravchenko — Haiovska concluded.

We remind you

On September 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the post of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked Parliament to support the dismissal without delay.

That same day, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 905/2026 on removing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately resigned from the post of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

Kravchenko also reported that he was on a foreign assignment and planned to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

On September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, which had been submitted the previous day by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That same day, the Head of State signed a decree dismissing Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.