russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10139 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26106 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44454 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62209 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157332 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178838 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250473 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110854 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198381 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The proportion of those killed in battle in the Ukrainian army is lower than in the Russian army – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1666 views

President Zelenskyy stated that in the Ukrainian army, there are ten wounded soldiers for every one killed. In the Russian army, this figure is worse – five killed for every ten losses.

The proportion of those killed in battle in the Ukrainian army is lower than in the Russian army – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the proportion of Ukrainian soldiers killed is lower than that of Russia - one killed for ten wounded, while in Russia it will be five killed. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, reports UNN.

We have the lowest proportion of wounded. If we have one to ten, that is, one killed, then we have ten wounded in battle. Now, in the case of the Russians, for ten losses there will be five wounded, five killed, or six to four. That is, we are saying that this is a different level of medical care. And this knowledge was also provided to our partners 

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

In a day, on April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
