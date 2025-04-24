The proportion of those killed in battle in the Ukrainian army is lower than in the Russian army – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the proportion of Ukrainian soldiers killed is lower than that of Russia - one killed for ten wounded, while in Russia it will be five killed. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, reports UNN.

We have the lowest proportion of wounded. If we have one to ten, that is, one killed, then we have ten wounded in battle. Now, in the case of the Russians, for ten losses there will be five wounded, five killed, or six to four. That is, we are saying that this is a different level of medical care. And this knowledge was also provided to our partners - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

In a day, on April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine.