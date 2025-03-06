President of the Commission ahead of the EU summit: we must be able to defend ourselves and provide opportunities for Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

President of the Commission ahead of the EU summit: we must be able to defend ourselves and provide opportunities for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 15008 views

The President of the European Commission delivered a speech at the EU summit about the need to strengthen protection. She emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and enhancing the defense capabilities of the European Union.

President of the Commission ahead of the EU summit: we must be able to defend ourselves and provide opportunities for Ukraine

Before the emergency EU summit on Europe's defense and support for Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Europe must be able to defend itself, as it must provide Ukraine with the opportunity to fight and achieve a lasting and just peace, reports UNN.

Details

"Thank you very much, António, for convening this extraordinary Council in extraordinary times, we need special measures, and thank you very much, Volodymyr, for coming here, because it is so important that we are together. This is a turning point for Europe, and Ukraine is part of our European family, this is also a turning point for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen stressed that Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe must be able to defend itself, as it must provide Ukraine with the opportunity to defend itself and achieve a lasting and just peace.

"We want a peaceful force. And that is why I am presenting to the leaders today a plan for the rearmament of Europe. The plan for the rearmament of Europe includes up to 800 billion euros in defense investment. This gives member states the financial space to invest in defense. It allows member states to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry or procure military capabilities that immediately go to Ukraine. So, this is in favor of the rearmament of Europe," von der Leyen explained.

She emphasized that by arming the European Union, the EU is also arming Ukraine in its existential struggle for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This is a very important moment to show that we support Ukraine as long as it takes," von der Leyen said.

President of the Euro Council António Costa emphasized that today's summit is a very important moment for strengthening European security.

"As you remember, a few months ago we had a very important brainstorming session, but now we are gathered here to make decisions and implement them. First of all, I want the European Commission to come as soon as possible with full proposals that will allow us to make comprehensive decisions regarding our spending capabilities, to better spend funds to enhance our own capabilities," he said.

Costa emphasized that the security and defense of Europe are not separate from the security and defense of Ukraine.

A stronger European defense will strengthen Ukrainian defense, and a strong defense capability of Ukraine is also very important for enhancing our own defense. That is why, as we are here to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, we are with you from the very first day," Costa stated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, thanked all European leaders for the powerful signal of support.

You have given a powerful signal to the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, all our families, and it is wonderful that we are not alone. We feel this and know it. Thank you very much for everything and for the signals regarding the increase of our production and signals for a new program to enhance European security,

Zelensky said.

Supplement

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the EU summit dedicated to the defense of Europe and support for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

