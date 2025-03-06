President of the Commission ahead of the EU summit: we must be able to defend ourselves and provide opportunities for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Commission delivered a speech at the EU summit about the need to strengthen protection. She emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and enhancing the defense capabilities of the European Union.
Before the emergency EU summit on Europe's defense and support for Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Europe must be able to defend itself, as it must provide Ukraine with the opportunity to fight and achieve a lasting and just peace, reports UNN.
Details
"Thank you very much, António, for convening this extraordinary Council in extraordinary times, we need special measures, and thank you very much, Volodymyr, for coming here, because it is so important that we are together. This is a turning point for Europe, and Ukraine is part of our European family, this is also a turning point for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.
Von der Leyen stressed that Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe must be able to defend itself, as it must provide Ukraine with the opportunity to defend itself and achieve a lasting and just peace.
"We want a peaceful force. And that is why I am presenting to the leaders today a plan for the rearmament of Europe. The plan for the rearmament of Europe includes up to 800 billion euros in defense investment. This gives member states the financial space to invest in defense. It allows member states to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry or procure military capabilities that immediately go to Ukraine. So, this is in favor of the rearmament of Europe," von der Leyen explained.
She emphasized that by arming the European Union, the EU is also arming Ukraine in its existential struggle for its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This is a very important moment to show that we support Ukraine as long as it takes," von der Leyen said.
"As you remember, a few months ago we had a very important brainstorming session, but now we are gathered here to make decisions and implement them. First of all, I want the European Commission to come as soon as possible with full proposals that will allow us to make comprehensive decisions regarding our spending capabilities, to better spend funds to enhance our own capabilities," he said.
Costa emphasized that the security and defense of Europe are not separate from the security and defense of Ukraine.
A stronger European defense will strengthen Ukrainian defense, and a strong defense capability of Ukraine is also very important for enhancing our own defense. That is why, as we are here to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, we are with you from the very first day," Costa stated.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, thanked all European leaders for the powerful signal of support.
You have given a powerful signal to the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, civilians, all our families, and it is wonderful that we are not alone. We feel this and know it. Thank you very much for everything and for the signals regarding the increase of our production and signals for a new program to enhance European security,
Supplement
Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the EU summit dedicated to the defense of Europe and support for Ukraine.