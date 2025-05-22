The President awarded the poet Yuriy Rybchynskyi with an order
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the poet Yuriy Rybchynskyi with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise IV degree on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The corresponding decree №311/2024 was published.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Yuriy Rybchynskyi, poet, playwright, People's Artist of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine, with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise IV degree, who turned 80 years old today. This is stated in the Presidential Decree №311/2025, reports UNN.
For outstanding personal merits in the development of national musical art, enriching the Ukrainian song heritage and many years of fruitful creative activity, I decree: to award Yuriy Yevhenovych Rybchynskyi, poet, playwright, People's Artist of Ukraine, Hero of Ukraine, with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise IV degree
Addition
Today, May 22, the outstanding Ukrainian poet, playwright, screenwriter and one of the founders of modern Ukrainian pop song Yuriy Rybchynskyi is 80 years old.
During his career, Rybchynskyi wrote more than 3,000 songs, many of which became hits, including "Charming Violin", "The Day Passes", "Green-Maple". He collaborated with many composers, such as Igor Poklad, Volodymyr Ivasyuk, Mykola Mozgovy and Igor Shamo.
In June 1995, he was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine, in May 2000 - the title of People's Artist of Ukraine. In 2015, he received the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise V degree, and in 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Rybchynskyi the title of Hero of Ukraine and the award "National Legend of Ukraine".
Let us remind
Amil Nasirov from the band "Kurgan & Agregat" stated that in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk they were forbidden to hold their charity concerts, where they collect money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because of profanity in the songs.