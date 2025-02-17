The OP commented on Kellogg's statement about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days

Commenting on the statement of the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are involved in the negotiations, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said that no one can say how long it will take.

Leshchenko said this during a telethon and added that Ukraine is open to dialogue, UNN reports .

Leshchenko commented on Kellogg's statement that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he is taking 180 daysto make sure that all parties are involved in the negotiations.

This is not really important for Ukraine. What is important for Ukraine is to do its part, which is to defend its territory and be open to dialogue when our partners look in our direction and ask whether Ukraine is open or not. Ukraine is open, but as for the 180 days, before that it was 100 days, there was a date before Easter, then before Ramadan... It's all so speculative in terms of public statements, media headlines, that the secondary - Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko emphasized that no one can say how long it will take.

Nobody can say how long it will take, nobody. If we look at the experience of negotiations in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors, if we look at the Balkan wars, it was never very fast. We should not expect it to be quick this time - Leshchenko noted.

He said that this should not relax and sow a festival mood, that tomorrow it would all be over.

None of this will happen. The aggressor's offensive on our Donetsk borders will continue, and the territories in the Kursk region will be held for further exchange. Unfortunately, this will require resources from the Ukrainian army, which our partners have provided and it is important that they continue to provide Leshchenko said.

