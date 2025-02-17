The OP commented on Kellogg's statement about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16656 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57867 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108025 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118965 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101424 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113117 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116758 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154349 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94886 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62978 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 32178 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54666 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118965 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177183 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54666 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93975 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134614 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136525 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164720 views
The OP commented on Kellogg's statement about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23333 views

The advisor to the head of the OP commented on the statement by the US Special Representative about engaging all parties in negotiations in 180 days. Leshchenko emphasized that no one can predict the duration of this process.

Commenting on the statement of the US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg that he is taking 180 days to ensure that all parties are involved in the negotiations, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko said that no one can say how long it will take.

Leshchenko said this during a telethon and added that Ukraine is open to dialogue, UNN reports .   

Leshchenko commented on Kellogg's statement that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he is taking 180 daysto make sure that all parties are involved in the negotiations.

This is not really important for Ukraine. What is important for Ukraine is to do its part, which is to defend its territory and be open to dialogue when our partners look in our direction and ask whether Ukraine is open or not. Ukraine is open, but as for the 180 days, before that it was 100 days, there was a date before Easter, then before Ramadan... It's all so speculative in terms of public statements, media headlines, that the secondary

- Leshchenko said. 

Ukraine and Europe will be involved in negotiations - Rubio17.02.25, 09:56 • 37705 views

Leshchenko emphasized that no one can say how long it will take.

Nobody can say how long it will take, nobody. If we look at the experience of negotiations in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors, if we look at the Balkan wars, it was never very fast. We should not expect it to be quick this time

- Leshchenko noted.

He said that this should not relax and sow a festival mood, that tomorrow it would all be over.

None of this will happen. The aggressor's offensive on our Donetsk borders will continue, and the territories in the Kursk region will be held for further exchange. Unfortunately, this will require resources from the Ukrainian army, which our partners have provided and it is important that they continue to provide

 Leshchenko said. 

Kellogg on the American model for Ukraine: "Peace through strength"15.02.25, 21:21 • 49153 views

Anna Murashko

Politics
israelIsrael
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

