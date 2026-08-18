The Office of the President of Lithuania supported reducing transit time for Russian citizens to six hours

The Office of the President of Lithuania supported a proposal to reduce the permitted transit time through the country for Russian citizens to six hours. On Tuesday, August 18, President Gitanas Nausėda’s adviser Marius Česnulyavičius said this on Žinių radijas, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, reducing the transit period will help decrease the number of possible violations of the current rules.

There really are no grounds for objections. I think the main point here is that the proposal itself emphasizes a time limit: if up to 24 hours are currently allowed, then six hours would reduce the desire to travel around Lithuania - Česnulyavičius said.

He emphasized that six hours is enough to cross the country and make the necessary brief stops.

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Six hours is certainly not an encroachment on travelers’ dignity or anything similar: in six hours, it is indeed possible to drive across Lithuania from end to end, stop at a gas station if necessary, have a coffee — do whatever you need to do, the adviser said.

Proposal concerning the new rules

Seimas member Arvydas Anušauskas registered amendments providing for a six-hour transit limit for Russian citizens. It is proposed to use an automatic vehicle license plate recognition system to monitor compliance.

Anušauskas says that the initiative does not contradict EU legislation and preserves the maximum 24-hour period established by the European Union. Exceeding six hours may be permitted due to objective circumstances, including a vehicle breakdown, a traffic accident, queues at the border, or adverse weather.

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