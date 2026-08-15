Lithuania’s prime minister did not rule out a “false flag” provocation after a drone was shot down over Latvia

Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius did not rule out that the drone that entered Latvian airspace and was shot down by NATO fighter jets could have been part of a "false flag" operation. He made the statement after the incident, emphasizing that final conclusions could be drawn after the drone itself or its wreckage is found, Delfi reports, writes UNN.

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The downed drone has not yet been found. I think it will be found soon, and then it will become clear what kind of aircraft it is and who owns it; experts will probably even be able to determine its intended purpose by examining its microchips - Sinkevičius said in an interview with LNK žinios.

When asked about the possibility of a "false flag" operation, the Lithuanian prime minister replied that such a scenario could not be ruled out, although there is currently no evidence to support it.

I think this information will become known. What you are talking about cannot be ruled out, but there is currently no confirmation of it - Sinkevičius emphasized.

Lithuania warned of possible provocations

Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas said last week that the country's intelligence service had information about possible Russian provocations in the Baltic region. According to him, Moscow has not yet made a final decision on such actions, and there is no specific date for the possible provocations.

NATO confirmed the shooting down of a drone over Latvia and the scrambling of fighter jets in Romania

Kaunas noted that the Kremlin was considering the possibility of strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in the Baltic states. At the same time, Russia could use Ukrainian drones for such operations in order to create the impression of Ukraine's involvement.

NATO fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace