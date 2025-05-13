$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

The occupiers dropped three CABs on a village in the Kupyan district - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

The Russian army struck Nechvolodivka with air bombs, killing two people. Four more were injured to varying degrees, and they are being provided with assistance.

The occupiers dropped three CABs on a village in the Kupyan district - OVA

The Russian army carried out an air strike on the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, using three guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov in Telegram.

Details

According to him, as a result of the shelling, an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died, whose body rescuers found under the rubble of a private house.

In addition, an 88-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 67-year-old and an 83-year-old woman were injured to varying degrees. Everyone is provided with highly qualified medical care.

6 people, including a child, injured in enemy shelling and explosion in Kharkiv region09.05.25, 08:59 • 3355 views

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region - Synegubov stressed.

Let us remind you

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, on May 13, the occupiers, preliminarily, struck with a "Molniya" drone

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
