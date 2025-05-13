The occupiers dropped three CABs on a village in the Kupyan district - OVA

The Russian army carried out an air strike on the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, using three guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov in Telegram.

Details

According to him, as a result of the shelling, an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died, whose body rescuers found under the rubble of a private house.

In addition, an 88-year-old woman, a 69-year-old man, a 67-year-old and an 83-year-old woman were injured to varying degrees. Everyone is provided with highly qualified medical care.

The enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region - Synegubov stressed.

Let us remind you

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, on May 13, the occupiers, preliminarily, struck with a "Molniya" drone.