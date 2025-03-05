The occupiers destroyed a unique fresco of the Khan's Palace in Bakhchisarai
Kyiv • UNN
Builders mistakenly dismantled a historical fresco in the Khan's Palace in Bakhchisarai, confusing it with old plaster. Occupation media cynically suggested painting a new fresco instead of the destroyed authentic one.
During the "restoration" of the Khan's Palace in Bakhchisarai, builders destroyed a historically valuable fresco. They confused it with old plaster. This was reported by the Crimean Reintegration Association, writes UNN.
As noted on March 4 by the "Crimean media" controlled by the occupiers, during the endless "restoration" of the Khan's Palace in Bakhchisarai, builders destroyed a historically valuable fresco, as they supposedly "thought it was just old plaster".
According to the occupiers' media, the repair of the upper part of the palace was carried out by ordinary painters, who were tasked with removing all the old covering. When an ancient fresco was found, "it was simply dismantled". The fresco cannot be restored, but the media, according to the Association, cynically suggested painting it anew.
The Crimean Reintegration Association emphasizes that the barbaric "restoration" of the Khan's Palace has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations as a form of actual destruction of the authenticity of the unique monument of history and culture of the Crimean Tatars.
