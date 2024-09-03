The number of victims of the Russian strike on Poltava increased to 271

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, 271 people have been reported wounded. This was stated by State Emergency Service spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a telethon, UNN reports.

According to our data, 50 people were killed and 271 injured. These are preliminary figures because they are constantly being updated. We have a headquarters that coordinates the activities of these emergency services working on the ground. As for the rescued, we have 25 people, 11 of whom have been unblocked from the rubble. A six-story building of the educational institution was partially destroyed. Search and rescue operations are underway. At the moment, we have set up 5 operational units, with more than 50 vehicles, including heavy equipment. More than 220 rescuers are working. Canine teams are involved to help identify people under the rubble, a minute of silence is announced every 15-20 minutes so that we can hear people - Khorunzhyi said.

He noted that police and psychologists are working at the site.

Recall

Russian troops today launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, partially destroying one of the buildings of the institute, many people are trapped under the rubble, 25 people have been rescued, 11 have been unblocked from the rubble, rescue operations continue.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reportedthat the circumstances of the Poltava tragedy would also be investigated by the Defense Ministry's Main Inspectorate in cooperation with law enforcement.