The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15 people

01:28 PM • 7732 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
12:09 PM • 24083 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 19233 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 47603 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 38743 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 36851 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 49803 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49701 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45307 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
September 22, 11:25 AM • 70220 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Publications
Exclusives
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 40899 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 37542 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 17545 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhotoSeptember 23, 10:03 AM • 21764 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 20544 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
New York City
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 10182 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 75426 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 37215 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 52501 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 104080 views
Google Play
YouTube
The Guardian
The New York Times
E-6 Mercury

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 15 people sought medical attention. Six refused hospitalization after receiving assistance.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15 people

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 15. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of today's enemy attack, 15 people sought medical help. Six of them received immediate assistance and refused hospitalization.

- the message says.

Russia launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: warehouses damaged, cars on fire, one casualty23.09.25, 15:40 • 1558 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia