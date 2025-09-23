The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 15 people

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured has risen to 15. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of today's enemy attack, 15 people sought medical help. Six of them received immediate assistance and refused hospitalization. - the message says.

