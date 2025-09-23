Russia launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: warehouses damaged, cars on fire, one casualty

The Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouse premises and vehicles. In addition, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, there is a casualty, UNN reports.

Preliminarily, five strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Warehouse premises and vehicles were damaged. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured. - the message says.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

A 43-year-old man is in serious condition, another is in moderate condition. - stated in the message.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported three explosions in one district of the city and the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.