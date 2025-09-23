Russia launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: warehouses damaged, cars on fire, one casualty

$41.380.13
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 3524 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 5528 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 28922 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 27625 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 29962 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetings
September 22, 05:45 PM • 45242 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 46607 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonment
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43435 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 67899 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69870 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FT
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 3524 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rules
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Estonia
Denmark
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russia launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: warehouses damaged, cars on fire, one casualty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

As a result of five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, warehouses and vehicles were damaged. One person was killed, two were injured, one of whom is in serious condition.

Russia launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: warehouses damaged, cars on fire, one casualty

The Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouse premises and vehicles. In addition, according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, there is a casualty, UNN reports.

Preliminarily, five strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Warehouse premises and vehicles were damaged. Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the injured.

- the message says.

According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

A 43-year-old man is in serious condition, another is in moderate condition.

- stated in the message.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, explosions were heard amid an air raid alert. The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported three explosions in one district of the city and the threat of enemy drones and ballistic missiles.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia