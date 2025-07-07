Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11: consequences shown

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7347 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23776 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45518 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28799 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61368 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128633 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127776 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238691 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382666 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391986 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45518 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 38290 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168740 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382666 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391986 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8981 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238697 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 87049 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207435 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 233022 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 513 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 people were injured, eight of whom were hospitalized. Russian troops launched a massive UAV strike, damaging residential buildings, a higher education institution, and an enterprise.

Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11: consequences shown

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday, while the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy strike on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

"Currently, eleven victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia needed medical assistance. Eight people were hospitalized, and three more received assistance on the spot," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the condition of the victims who are under the supervision of doctors is assessed by medics as moderate.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops launched a massive UAV attack on the city.

"Around 10 o'clock, the enemy hit residential areas directly in the city of Zaporizhzhia with at least three 'Shaheds'," Fedorov said in a published video comment.

"As a result of the attack, residential buildings, the building of one of the higher educational institutions and enterprises were damaged. Rescuers are eliminating fires and conducting search and rescue operations," the State Emergency Service reported.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: residential buildings and university hit07.07.25, 11:21 • 683 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9