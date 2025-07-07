Number of injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11: consequences shown

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday, while the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy strike on Telegram, UNN writes.

"Currently, eleven victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia needed medical assistance. Eight people were hospitalized, and three more received assistance on the spot," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the condition of the victims who are under the supervision of doctors is assessed by medics as moderate.

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops launched a massive UAV attack on the city.

"Around 10 o'clock, the enemy hit residential areas directly in the city of Zaporizhzhia with at least three 'Shaheds'," Fedorov said in a published video comment.

"As a result of the attack, residential buildings, the building of one of the higher educational institutions and enterprises were damaged. Rescuers are eliminating fires and conducting search and rescue operations," the State Emergency Service reported.

