The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih increased to 7
Kyiv • UNN
Seven people were injured in the Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih. Four are hospitalized in serious condition, three will be treated at home.
Seven people have already been injured in Kryvyi Rih due to the Russian attack , four of them hospitalized in serious condition, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
The number of victims in Kryvyi Rih has increased. There are currently seven of them. Four are hospitalized. The condition of most of them remains serious. One wounded is of moderate severity. Three people will recover at home
Earlier it was reported about 4 dead, 6 wounded due to the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih.
