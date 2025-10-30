The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including children

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:44 AM • 15325 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 33102 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 36270 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 37077 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 76596 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 42309 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 69200 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31373 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 89324 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 49841 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - TrumpOctober 29, 09:59 PM • 10122 views
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 14004 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations02:14 AM • 13139 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 4816 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 15875 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 76596 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 69200 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 57554 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 89324 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 111100 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Sybiha
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 21626 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 30314 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 56112 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 60792 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 41925 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
YouTube

The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1246 views

As a result of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 11 people were injured, including six children aged 3 to 6 years. Several floors of a dormitory were destroyed and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including children

Up to 11 The number of victims of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the wounded are six children - three girls and three boys. The children are between 3 and 6 years old.

All are receiving the necessary medical care

- Fedorov said.

Later, he added that due to the Russian attack, 5 high-rise buildings and several private houses were damaged, a dormitory was destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service published a video of the aftermath of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia being eliminated.

Recall

On the night of October 30, the Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured, there was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

Occupiers attacked rescuers while extinguishing a fire in Zaporizhzhia, one injured23.10.25, 21:49 • 4965 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia