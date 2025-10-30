The number of victims of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11, including children

Up to 11 The number of victims of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11. This was reported by the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, among the wounded are six children - three girls and three boys. The children are between 3 and 6 years old.

All are receiving the necessary medical care - Fedorov said.

Later, he added that due to the Russian attack, 5 high-rise buildings and several private houses were damaged, a dormitory was destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service published a video of the aftermath of enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia being eliminated.

Recall

On the night of October 30, the Russians launched a combined attack on Zaporizhzhia. As a result, several people were injured, there was a hit on a dormitory, several floors were destroyed, and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

