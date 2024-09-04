Number of injured in night attack by Russian Federation has increased in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
After a nighttime hostile attack in Lviv, three more people sought medical help on their own. Earlier it was reported about 3 dead and 25 injured as a result of the attack.
After a nighttime enemy attack in Lviv, three more people sought medical help on their own, the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Three more people independently sought help at medical facilities in Lviv
Addendum
Earlier, 3 dead and 25 injured were reported.