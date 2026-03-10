Death toll from Russia's KAB strike on the center of Sloviansk has doubled

The death toll from Russia's KAB strike on the center of Sloviansk in Donetsk region has risen to 4 people, with 16 injured also reported, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

As a result of today's arrival, as of 13:00, we have 16 wounded, including a 14-year-old girl. 4 people died. Two of them died in the hospital from injuries incompatible with life. - Liakh wrote.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported about 2 dead and 17 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Sloviansk.

As the head of the City Military Administration Liakh clarified, "the enemy launched an airstrike with three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city" this morning, around 9:15.