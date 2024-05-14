ukenru
Number of victims of floods and landslides in Indonesia increased to 52

Number of victims of floods and landslides in Indonesia increased to 52

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17019 views

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra have killed 52 people, 17 are still missing, and forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate.

The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 52, with more than 3,000 people evacuated, authorities said on Tuesday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Heavy rain on Saturday night caused flash flooding, landslides and flows of cold lava (a muddy mixture of volcanic ash, rock fragments and water) in three districts of West Sumatra province. On Monday, the death toll stood at 43.

The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people died during the Marapi eruption in December. Since then, there has been a series of eruptions.

Of the 52 dead, more than 45 have been identified, said Ilham Wahab, a spokesman for the West Sumatra Disaster Management Agency. Local rescuers, police and military will continue to search for the 17 people still missing, he added.

Ilham reported that 249 houses, 225 hectares of land, including rice paddies, and most of the main roads in the three districts were damaged. Since Sunday, the floods have subsided.

"In addition to searching for missing persons, we will focus on clearing the main roads of mud, logs, and large stones brought by the floods to the roads and settlements," Ilham said.

As of Tuesday, 3,396 people had been evacuated to nearby buildings, the head of Suharyanto's national disaster management agency, BNPB, said in a statement.

According to Suharyanto, who, like many Indonesians, uses one name, the BNPB has distributed tents, blankets, food, hygiene kits, portable toilets and water purifiers.

However, he said distribution was difficult because most roads were covered with mud and debris.

Train derails near Lyon due to landslide amid heavy rains29.04.24, 12:14 • 17504 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
reutersReuters
indonesiaIndonesia

