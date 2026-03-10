The number of people injured in the Russian air strike on Sloviansk has risen to 20

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian air strike on Sloviansk in Donetsk region has increased to 20, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, announced on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of wounded in Sloviansk has risen to 20, while the number of dead remains unchanged. This information is as of 3:30 PM. - Filashkin wrote.

He noted that "this morning, the Russians dropped 3 aerial bombs on the city - at least 4 people died."

According to the regional prosecutor's office, among the 20 injured, "2 are minors."

The prosecutor's office clarified that in the morning, the enemy attacked a residential area in Sloviansk, dropping three "FAB-250" bombs with UMPK on the city.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 12 multi-story buildings, a private house, an administrative building, and 20 cars were damaged.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported about 4 dead and 16 wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Sloviansk.

As clarified by the head of the Military-Civil Administration Lyakh, "the enemy launched an air strike with three guided aerial bombs on the central part of the city" this morning, around 9:15.