The number of diesel cars in Ukraine decreased by 10% in a year: the most popular models in September

In September 2025, 5.2 thousand cars with diesel engines were registered in Ukraine. This is 10% less than last year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Of these cars, 1.1 thousand units are new (-29%) and 4.1 thousand units are used, imported from abroad (-3%).

The TOP-5 list of new diesel passenger car models included:

RENAULT Duster - 312 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 121 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 99 units;

SKODA Kodiaq - 74 units;

TOYOTA Land Cruiser - 50 units.

The list of TOP-5 imported used diesel cars is as follows:

RENAULT Megane - 313 units;

NISSAN Qashqai - 310 units;

SKODA Octavia - 273 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 228 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 160 units.

In September of this year, the car fleet in Ukraine increased by more than 12.6 thousand gasoline passenger cars.