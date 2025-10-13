The number of diesel cars in Ukraine decreased by 10% in a year: the most popular models in September
In September 2025, 5.2 thousand diesel cars were registered in Ukraine, which is 10% less than last year. Among them, 1.1 thousand new and 4.1 thousand used imported cars.
In September 2025, 5.2 thousand cars with diesel engines were registered in Ukraine. This is 10% less than last year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
Of these cars, 1.1 thousand units are new (-29%) and 4.1 thousand units are used, imported from abroad (-3%).
The TOP-5 list of new diesel passenger car models included:
- RENAULT Duster - 312 units;
- TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 121 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 99 units;
- SKODA Kodiaq - 74 units;
- TOYOTA Land Cruiser - 50 units.
The list of TOP-5 imported used diesel cars is as follows:
- RENAULT Megane - 313 units;
- NISSAN Qashqai - 310 units;
- SKODA Octavia - 273 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 228 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 160 units.
Recall
In September of this year, the car fleet in Ukraine increased by more than 12.6 thousand gasoline passenger cars.