The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia has increased due to the night attack by Russian invaders
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured, including an 87-year-old woman with fractures, a 91-year-old man, and a 44-year-old woman. The injured received medical assistance, and two of them are undergoing outpatient treatment.
Details
Russian forces carried out their latest insidious strikes on Zaporizhzhia. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the number of victims as a result of the occupiers' strike is increasing.
An 87-year-old woman sustained fractures. She was provided with the necessary medical care. Also, a 91-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were injured – they are receiving outpatient treatment.
Recall
Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in the death of four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, and injuries to seven. In the Odesa region, a drone attack caused the death of two civilians and injuries to three, as well as the ignition of five trucks.
