The number of casualties in Zaporizhzhia has increased due to the night attack by Russian invaders

As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, three people were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russian forces carried out their latest insidious strikes on Zaporizhzhia. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the number of victims as a result of the occupiers' strike is increasing.

An 87-year-old woman sustained fractures. She was provided with the necessary medical care. Also, a 91-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were injured – they are receiving outpatient treatment. - Fedorov noted.

Russian strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in the death of four people, including two children aged 11 and 14, and injuries to seven. In the Odesa region, a drone attack caused the death of two civilians and injuries to three, as well as the ignition of five trucks.

