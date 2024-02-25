$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43492 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 171425 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100798 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 347676 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 283149 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207238 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253921 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160054 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372681 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number is not large: Budanov on the number of soldiers taken prisoner while leaving Avdiivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30033 views

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence denied reports that thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were captured during the withdrawal from Avdiivka, saying that the actual number of prisoners was small.

The number is not large: Budanov on the number of soldiers taken prisoner while leaving Avdiivka

The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the information about a thousand Ukrainian prisoners of war during the withdrawal from Avdiivka is false. The number of soldiers who were captured is small, Budanov told reporters on the sidelines of the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports.

"I just need to look at it, it's not a big number. There is a list. It's not thousands, and it's not hundreds," Budanov said, commenting on the information about the alleged capture of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers while leaving Avdiivka.

Recall

On February 17, military units of the Defense Forces withdrew from the city of Avdiivka, moving to pre-prepared defensive positions.

The New York Times estimates that up to a thousand Ukrainian soldiers may have been captured during the retreat from Avdiivka .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

