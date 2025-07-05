The editorial board of the conservative American publication The New York Post has published an appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to resume the supply of all military aid to Ukraine. This is stated in the newspaper's editorial, writes UNN.

Mr. President, we know you understand that the primary obstacle to peace in Ukraine is Russian aggression. You said you were “disappointed” with your conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and that you “don’t think he’s looking to stop.” Putin again insisted that he was unwilling to commit to a ceasefire until the “root causes” of the conflict were eliminated. For Putin, the “root cause” is the existence of Ukraine. After your call, he launched the largest drone and missile attack of the entire war, killing at least one person. So why, Mr. President, is your administration punishing Ukraine? - the message says.

The publication reminds that the Pentagon suspended the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, which are necessary to protect against Russian air attacks. NYP emphasizes that the belief that military aid to Ukraine somehow harms the US and does not serve its interests is “completely far from the truth.”

Officials claim we have a weapons deficit, but much of these weapons have already been allocated — some were already in Poland. Ukraine pays for it, partly through confiscated Russian assets and European grants, which is an incentive for our industry to produce more, the article says.

Most importantly, Ukraine's fate sends a signal to the world about America. Russia is not an economic superpower. It is a dying terrorist state. Putin is ready to spill his people's blood in a final struggle for empire. If we allow him to succeed, if we help him succeed, it will not only threaten Europe. It will show China that our alliances are unstable and our patience is short. - journalists write.

The publication emphasizes that Putin only understands force.

"He will continue to despise and ignore you if the US does not commit to defending Kyiv... The fall of Ukraine is not a catastrophe that can be blamed on someone else or explained as insignificant. It will destabilize the world, weaken America, and negatively affect your presidency. Do not leave there (from Ukraine, - ed.)", - the editorial board urged.

For reference

The New York Post is considered Donald Trump's favorite newspaper, which is delivered to him every morning before he starts work at the White House. The tabloid is known for consistently supporting the current US president.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that the US has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about depleting its own arsenals. He criticized the Biden administration for excessive withdrawal of weapons from the US.