The new Russian ambassador told Trump that he would work on "restoring relations"

The new Russian ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, promised to work towards the full restoration of relations with Washington, when he officially presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Russia and the United States, as great powers, are doomed to non-confrontational peaceful coexistence," Russian media quoted Darchiev as saying at a reception at the Russian embassy after returning from the White House.

"For me, as the Russian ambassador, it was a great honor to talk to President Trump, and I assured him that I and this embassy under my leadership will do everything to restore Russian-American relations and bring them back to normal and common sense," Darchiev said.

He said that Trump took the time to receive him on the eve of "Russia Day".

Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia Day

Darchiev has already completed two diplomatic missions in the United States and was ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. Like other high-ranking Russian diplomats, in recent years he has publicly sharply condemned the United States and the West, Reuters notes.

Washington's relations with Moscow, as noted, have fallen to their lowest level in decades under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden due to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. Ties have improved since Trump took office, and the two sides are in contact to discuss a possible resolution to the conflict, the publication writes.

"We have finally moved from monologues under the previous administration and a general lack of discussion to a rather pragmatic conversation, a complex conversation," Darchiev is quoted as saying.

The Russian ambassador said that his meeting with the US president was short, as required by protocol.

"However, our discussion was very constructive," his agencies quoted him as saying.

