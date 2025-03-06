Putin appointed a new ambassador of Russia to the USA
Oleksandr Darchiev has become the new ambassador of Russia to the USA by Putin's decree. Previously, he headed the North America Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and was the ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing a new ambassador of Russia to the USA. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.
"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a decree appointing Alexander Darchiev as the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Russia to the USA," the media reports.
Additionally, according to information, he will also work as the permanent observer of the Russian Federation at the Organization of American States in Washington.
Before this, Darchiev held the position of director of the North America department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Alexander Darchiev led the Russian delegation during negotiations between the Russian Federation and the USA in Istanbul, where the work of embassies was discussed. He has been serving in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 1992 and also worked at the Russian embassy in the USA from 2005 to 2010 as a counselor-envoy. From 2014 to 2021, Darchiev was the ambassador of Russia to Canada.
Previously, the ambassador of Russia to the USA was Anatoly Antonov, who completed his work in October 2024, having headed the embassy since August 2017.
Representatives of the USA during Russian-American negotiations in Istanbul on February 27, 2025, officially handed over the agrément agreeing to the appointment of Alexander Darchiev as the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the USA.