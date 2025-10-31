The Netherlands allocates 10 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

The Netherlands is strengthening its support for Ukraine in the field of digital security, allocating additional funds for Kyiv's participation in the British cyber program. The decision was made against the backdrop of systematic cyberattacks by Russia, which, according to experts, are a component of the hybrid war against Ukraine and threaten the stability of the entire European region. This was written on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, David van Weel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The minister emphasized that cooperation with Great Britain is key to strengthening Ukraine's resilience in the cyber sphere.

Great Britain is our valuable partner in strengthening Ukraine's resilience. Today, the Netherlands announced the allocation of 10 million euros to the British cyber program for Ukraine. - the minister noted in his message.

The new financial support provides for the participation of Ukrainian specialists in cyberattack countermeasures programs, strengthening critical infrastructure protection systems, and training personnel in modern cybersecurity methods. The department emphasizes that digital security is becoming a strategic element of the country's defense against external threats.

