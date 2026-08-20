The NBU terminated the powers of the chair of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank

The National Bank’s Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation decided that Sense Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Mykola Hladyshenko does not meet the independence requirements established by law. This was reported by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this means that Mykola Hladyshenko cannot be a member of the supervisory board, and his powers must be terminated; moreover, this concerns termination, not suspension.

The NBU also issued the bank’s shareholder a corresponding demand to take immediate measures to terminate Mykola Hladyshenko’s powers as a member of the supervisory board and elect a new supervisory board member - Pyshnyi clarified.

He recalled that after the publication in May 2026 of materials known as the "Mindich tapes," the National Bank initiated a review of whether the chairman of Sense Bank’s supervisory board met the independence criteria established by law and opened the relevant administrative proceedings.

The materials published at that time, in and of themselves, were not sufficient grounds for adopting the relevant regulatory decision. ... That is why we twice appealed to NABU and SAPO with a request to provide pretrial investigation materials that could confirm or refute circumstances relevant to assessing the independence of the chairman of the supervisory board - the NBU governor added.

"Forrest Gump" operation: NABU reports that notices of suspicion have been issued

He emphasized that the situation changed when NABU published video materials concerning the "Forrest Gump" operation through its official channels.

"The published materials give grounds to believe that Mykola Hladyshenko’s recusal was merely formal and that, in fact, he continued to influence the bank’s activities. The supervisory board’s inability to respond appropriately to this situation calls into question the ability of its members to ensure proper oversight of the bank’s activities and effectively perform the functions assigned to them. Based on the results of these administrative proceedings, the consequences concerning the entire composition of the supervisory board will be determined," Pyshnyi summarized.

Reminder

The day before, the government decided to suspend Mykola Hladyshenko, chairman of the supervisory board of the state-owned Sense Bank. The government also initiated the suspension of the bank’s chairman of the board.

The head of the supervisory board of Sense Bank, Hladyshenko, has been suspended for six months — Ministry of Finance