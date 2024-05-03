The NBU predicts that the economy will grow by 3% in 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101260 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154149 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157788 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254110 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174923 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166030 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227927 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43673 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 26090 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 31090 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 37117 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 34457 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213761 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239405 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226018 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101252 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71585 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78156 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113639 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114502 views
Actual
The NBU predicts that the economy will grow by 3% in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48739 views

Ukraine's economic growth slowed in Q1 2024 due to budget cuts and the border blockade, but the stabilization of the sea corridor and rising domestic demand supported the economy.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine's economic growth slowed due to budget cuts and the blockade of the border, but the stabilization of the sea corridor and the growth of domestic demand helped support the economy, UNN writes, citing NBU data.

Details

According to the NBU, Ukraine's real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2024 was weaker than expected, mainly due to restrictions on budget spending due to uncertainty over external financing. In addition, the blockade of the western border put pressure on economic activity. However, the stability of the maritime corridor, favorable weather conditions, and rising domestic demand helped to support economic growth.

"The NBU forecasts a further recovery in economic activity, given the recent progress in obtaining international assistance, which will allow the NBU to maintain a loose fiscal policy, as well as the expected recovery in domestic and external demand," the report says.

Ukraine's real GDP growth forecast was downgraded due to the impact of Russia's large-scale attacks on the country's energy infrastructure. The economy is now expected to grow by 3% in 2024, and by 4.5-5% in 2025-2026.

Recall

The Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine saidthat the situation on the foreign exchange market is under control and security risks have decreased after the US Congress provided financial support.

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
ukraineUkraine

