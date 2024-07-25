The NBU kept the key policy rate at 13%
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 13% effective July 25, 2024. This decision is aimed at ensuring the stability of the foreign exchange market and bringing inflation closer to the 5% target.
Details
"The Board of the National Bank has decided to keep the discount rate at 13% from July 25, 2024," - the statement reads.
The regulator said that this decision is aimed at ensuring the stability of the foreign exchange market and bringing inflation closer to the 5% target over the forecast horizon
Recall
In June 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine cut the key policy rate to 13%.