The NBU kept the key policy rate at 13%

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to keep the key policy rate at 13%, the NBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Board of the National Bank has decided to keep the discount rate at 13% from July 25, 2024," - the statement reads.

The regulator said that this decision is aimed at ensuring the stability of the foreign exchange market and bringing inflation closer to the 5% target over the forecast horizon

Recall

In June 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine cut the key policy rate to 13%.