"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The NBU explains why the hryvnia exchange rate change will not solve the problem of currency shortage

The NBU explains why the hryvnia exchange rate change will not solve the problem of currency shortage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26412 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has explained the ineffectiveness of hryvnia exchange rate changes to address the structural currency deficit. The main reasons for this are the increase in budget expenditures due to the war and high import needs.

The change in the hryvnia exchange rate is not able to eliminate the structural deficit of currency in the country. This is reported by the NBU, UNN writes.

Can a change in the hryvnia exchange rate eliminate the problem of a structural currency deficit? Under current conditions, no. That is why the NBU has chosen an exchange rate regime that allows the foreign exchange market to operate normally in such conditions 

- the statement said.

According to the NBU, the main reason for this is the more than twofold increase in budget expenditures due to the war. 

The second is the country's significant import needs due to the destruction of production facilities and defense procurement. 

The exchange rate cannot solve the budget challenges. As for exports and imports, the effect of the exchange rate change on stimulating the former and discouraging the latter has weakened significantly 

- the post says.

In particular, exports are reportedly still based on commodities, primarily food, so the share of exports that are significantly affected by the exchange rate remains low. To increase exports, it is necessary to restore production capacity and reduce security risks. 

At the same time, the situation with imports has changed.

The share of imports that are highly dependent on exchange rate movements fell by 1.5 times, while inelastic imports increased by 1.7 times. Imports are significant both because of defense purchases and because many goods and services needed for production are currently imported. These include energy products, fertilizers, and transportation services (including the operation of the sea corridor). In addition, large-scale migration has significantly increased the expenses of Ukrainians abroad 

- the NBU writes.

Currency exchange rate as of February 21: hryvnia devalued again21.02.25, 08:53 • 23577 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

