The NBU changed the official exchange rates: the dollar rose, while the euro fell

As of Friday, September 18, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.66 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Thursday was UAH 44.60 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.24. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.6648 (+6 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.2372 (-21 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.7506 (-8 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

at banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 44.43–44.93, the euro at UAH 51.11–51.81, and the zloty at UAH 11.48–12.00;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.68–44.71 per dollar and UAH 51.34–51.37 per euro.

Let us remind you

The NBU raised its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 16% due to persistent price pressures and war-related risks. Inflation reached 8.1% in August.

The NBU made a decision on the key policy rate: what it means for the economy