The National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia is intensifying attacks in many directions
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army has increased the intensity of attacks in various directions of the front. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 65 combat clashes, with the enemy being particularly active in the Pokrovsk direction.
The Russian army is now intensifying attacks in many directions. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports.
The enemy is intensifying attacks in many directions at the front now. The Defense Forces are destroying the Russians
As reported by the General Staff, 65 combat clashes have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The enemy's high activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction.