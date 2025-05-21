The General Staff refuted the statements of the Russian Federation about the "completion of hostilities" on the territory of the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff refuted Russian statements about the end of hostilities in the Kursk region. The Defense Forces operation continues, Ukrainian defenders hold positions and inflict losses on the enemy.
The statements of representatives of the aggressor state regarding the alleged completion of hostilities on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation do not correspond to the real situation. This is stated in a statement by the General Staff, reports UNN.
The operation of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in certain areas in the border areas of the Kursk region continues. Although conditions remain difficult, Ukrainian defenders hold their positions, perform their tasks and inflict effective damage on the enemy
Let's add
As reported in the General Staff, in general, since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost 63,402 soldiers, of which 25,625 were killed. 971 enemy soldiers were taken prisoner. 5664 units of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Federation were destroyed or damaged.
Also, Ukrainian units continue active operations in certain areas of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
Russian military commander reported to Putin about the presence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region27.04.25, 21:28 • 5689 views