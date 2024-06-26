The national debt of Ukraine increased to UAH 6.1 trillion

The state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine at the beginning of June reached UAH 6.1 trillion, or almost 1 151 billion. About it UNN reports with reference to the operational data of the Ministry of Finance.

Details

"As of May 31, 2024, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to UAH 6,115.26 billion, or дол 150.99 billion. US США, " the report says.

As noted, the state and state-guaranteed external debt amounted to UAH 4.4 trillion (72.12% of the total amount), or дол 108.89 billion. state and state-guaranteed domestic debt – UAH 1.7 trillion (27.88 %), or дол 42.10 billion.

"During May 2024, the amount of state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine increased in Hryvnia equivalent by UAH 104.68 billion, and in dollar equivalent, state and state-guaranteed debt decreased by 0 0.53 billion. US США, " the Finance Ministry said.

The lion's share of Ukraine's public debt consists of long-term concessional loans from international partners - Ministry of Finance