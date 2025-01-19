The Dream app will receive a new personalized learning feature for students

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the vision plans for the development of the educational ecosystem Dream. In the future, the application for students will have the function of personalized recommendations. Fedorov said this in an interview with "We-Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the system will analyze the achievements of students and offer them appropriate development opportunities, including grants and olympiads.

According to the information, the Dream development team aims to implement AI tools that will recommend students various development opportunities, taking into account their academic achievements and interests. For example, if a child consistently shows good results in studying certain subjects, such as mathematics or natural sciences, the application will offer grants or opportunities to participate in olympiads and competitions.

This will allow better support for talented students and help them find interesting development opportunities.

